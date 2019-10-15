Channels

A Hong Kong Design Institute employee is surrounded by students demanding the full CCTV footage. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Society

New campus security camera clips released showing movements of Hong Kong girl later found dead in sea but critics dismiss footage

  • Angry students had vandalised facilities at the Hong Kong Design Institute demanding to see ‘unedited’ footage
  • Clips show teenager in lift on campus and people passing entrance of car park, and are fuller, higher resolution versions of earlier ones, source says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Karen Zhang

Updated: 8:02pm, 15 Oct, 2019

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, has spoken publicly on the death of a 15-year-old girl, which police have said was not suspicious. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she expects police to submit full report to coroner on death of 15-year-old girl, that has triggered violence and conspiracy theories

  • It is then for court to decide any further steps to take over the girl’s death, Lam says
  • City’s chief executive decries number of ‘malicious’ allegations, as well as physical attacks, against police officers during protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Updated: 2:52pm, 15 Oct, 2019

