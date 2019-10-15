A Hong Kong Design Institute employee is surrounded by students demanding the full CCTV footage. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
New campus security camera clips released showing movements of Hong Kong girl later found dead in sea but critics dismiss footage
- Angry students had vandalised facilities at the Hong Kong Design Institute demanding to see ‘unedited’ footage
- Clips show teenager in lift on campus and people passing entrance of car park, and are fuller, higher resolution versions of earlier ones, source says
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, has spoken publicly on the death of a 15-year-old girl, which police have said was not suspicious. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she expects police to submit full report to coroner on death of 15-year-old girl, that has triggered violence and conspiracy theories
- It is then for court to decide any further steps to take over the girl’s death, Lam says
- City’s chief executive decries number of ‘malicious’ allegations, as well as physical attacks, against police officers during protests
