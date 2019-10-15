File photo of workers preparing to deliver online purchases at a sorting centre in Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s Consumer Council urges e-commerce platforms to make it easier for online shoppers to return goods, obtain refunds
- The call comes after its staff made 54 purchases during a trial
- Out of the 47 times they applied to return goods or obtain refunds, only 23 requests were successfully pursued
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
File photo of workers preparing to deliver online purchases at a sorting centre in Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP