Hongkongers have to wait for 5.4 years on average for public housing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam makes new round of a one-off living subsidy to help poor cope with high property prices the centrepiece of welfare measures in policy address
- Low-income households not living in public rental housing and not receiving Comprehensive Social Security Assistance will benefit from measure
- Another key plank of chief executive’s strategy is an increase in the maximum rates of rent allowance for CSSA households
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
Hongkongers have to wait for 5.4 years on average for public housing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng