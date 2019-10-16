Channels

Hongkongers have to wait for 5.4 years on average for public housing. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Society

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam makes new round of a one-off living subsidy to help poor cope with high property prices the centrepiece of welfare measures in policy address

  • Low-income households not living in public rental housing and not receiving Comprehensive Social Security Assistance will benefit from measure
  • Another key plank of chief executive’s strategy is an increase in the maximum rates of rent allowance for CSSA households
Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2019
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 7:39pm, 16 Oct, 2019

