Leung Chun-wing is hoping young people will learn from his experiences of taking drugs. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Drug addiction experts sound alert as Hong Kong youngsters take to cannabis, believing legalisation trend makes it all right
- Cannabis may seem trendy, but experts warn against notion it’s ‘not that addictive or potent’
- Some abusers say cannabis led them to experiment with other drugs, ending in addiction
Topic | Drugs
Customs officers seized about 1.8kg of suspected cannabis buds with an estimated market value of about HK$500,000 at Hong Kong International Airport on March 9. Photo: ISD
Cannabis seizures hit new high in Hong Kong as drug dealers use postal service to evade arrest
- Customs and Excise Department bags US$5.1 million worth of marijuana as amount of drugs found jumps threefold
- Officials confiscate 227kg of cannabis in first eight months of 2019 in clampdown on parcel delivery and long-distance trafficking
Topic | Hong Kong courts
