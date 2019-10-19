Air pollution is expected to remain high until strong winds arrive next week. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong chokes as higher than normal pollution levels spark health warning for elderly and those with heart or respiratory illnesses
- Environmental Protection Department said it recorded higher than normal pollution levels since noon on Saturday
- Air pollution level expected to remain higher than normal until the advent of stronger winds
Topic | Hong Kong weather
