Paul Lam in November 2017. The chairman of the Consumer Council says conditions are worrying for the passage of a cooling-off bill. Photo: Simon Song
Consumer Council chief Paul Lam calls for lawmakers to stick to timeline on mandatory cooling-off period for gym and beauty service contracts
- Lam concerned about timeline for bill, saying he feared it might not get through Legco before the legislative term ends in July 2020
- One option is a cooling-off period of three working days and a refund period of seven days – another is seven days with refunds issued within 14 days.
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Paul Lam in November 2017. The chairman of the Consumer Council says conditions are worrying for the passage of a cooling-off bill. Photo: Simon Song