Students stage a protest outside St Paul's Co-educational College in Mid-Levels over what they said was a clampdown on political expression by the school. Photo: Dickson Lee
Top Hong Kong school accused of restricting freedoms with ban on political events, fearing conflict between pupils on opposing sides of protest debate
- Demonstration staged at St Paul’s Co-educational College over apparent decision to bar activities espousing opinions on protest crisis
- Row breaks out after student group says school treated events airing rival views differently
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students stage a protest outside St Paul's Co-educational College in Mid-Levels over what they said was a clampdown on political expression by the school. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police with a suspect at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Arrest and detention of children over Hong Kong’s anti-government protests raise questions on police treatment and legal process
- With 105 minors arrested so far, lawyers and activists call for protection of their rights
- Police insist children in detention are treated properly and have access to lawyers, families
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police with a suspect at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Edmond So