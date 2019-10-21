The River Trade terminal at Lung Kwu Tan in Tuen Mun could be moved to allow for the development of a new settlement, under plans being considered by the government. Photo: Google
Hong Kong government considers moving trade terminal to make way for new town
- Residential settlement on land including existing site of River Trade Terminal would be on scale of other new towns, says minister
- Freight boss warns against move and district councillors express concern over infrastructure impact in Tuen Mun
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
