The rock carving at Cape Collinson was declared a monuments under the Antiquities and Monuments Ordinance. Photo: Handout
Bronze Age rock carving at Hong Kong’s Cape Collinson and two Qing dynasty buildings declared monuments
- The rock carving, dated around 3,000 years old, was described as one of the most visually impressive of the age in the city
- Yuk Hui Temple in Wan Chai and Hau Mei Fung Ancestral Hall in Sheung Shui were also given monument status by the Antiquities Authority
Topic | Archaeology
