Volunteers help clean up the Kowloon Mosque in Tsim Sha Tsui after the police water cannon sprayed the building. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s ethnic minorities hailed by city’s Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, who says ‘their potential should not be overlooked’
- City’s number two official makes comments in official blog week after police fired water cannon at mosque
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
Volunteers help clean up the Kowloon Mosque in Tsim Sha Tsui after the police water cannon sprayed the building. Photo: SCMP