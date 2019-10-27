Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Volunteers help clean up the Kowloon Mosque in Tsim Sha Tsui after the police water cannon sprayed the building. Photo: SCMP
Society

Hong Kong’s ethnic minorities hailed by city’s Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, who says ‘their potential should not be overlooked’

  • City’s number two official makes comments in official blog week after police fired water cannon at mosque
Topic |   Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
SCMP

Ng Kang-chung  

Linda Lew  

Updated: 8:18pm, 27 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Volunteers help clean up the Kowloon Mosque in Tsim Sha Tsui after the police water cannon sprayed the building. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.