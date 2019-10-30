Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hongkongers join a sing-along with protesters outside the cultural melting pot of Chungking Mansions. Photo: Dickson Lee
Society

The Hongkongers from ethnic minorities who thank protest movement for helping them finally feel part of the city

  • Vivek Mahbubani says the ‘negative burden’ of ethnicity has been eased by solidarity felt from demonstrations
  • Despite being born-and-bred in Hong Kong, they report struggling to find sense of belonging amid widespread discrimination
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 8:30am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hongkongers join a sing-along with protesters outside the cultural melting pot of Chungking Mansions. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.