Hong Kong police ask Facebook to remove ‘defamatory’ posts on officers’ handling of protesters, leading to accusations force is stifling free speech
- Social media giant appears to blank two written requests from senior officers to purge posts and surrender information for investigation
- Force slams company’s inaction, critics accuse police of interfering with basic freedoms
Riot officers have come in for criticism online over the way they police protests. Photo: Edmond So