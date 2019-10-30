Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot officers have come in for criticism online over the way they police protests. Photo: Edmond So
Society

Hong Kong police ask Facebook to remove ‘defamatory’ posts on officers’ handling of protesters, leading to accusations force is stifling free speech

  • Social media giant appears to blank two written requests from senior officers to purge posts and surrender information for investigation
  • Force slams company’s inaction, critics accuse police of interfering with basic freedoms
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 7:32am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot officers have come in for criticism online over the way they police protests. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.