A woman is detained by riot police after Wednesday night’s unrest in Tuen Mun. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong residents arrested after demands for answers over ‘mystery smell’ in Tuen Mun lead to clashes with police supporters
- At least 60 people taken into custody as police make arrests in residential buildings, shopping centre and restaurant
- Officials have denied smell was tear gas and have been unable to identify source of substance residents said hurt their eyes and throats
Topic | Hong Kong protests
