A woman is detained by riot police after Wednesday night’s unrest in Tuen Mun. Photo: Reuters
Society

Hong Kong residents arrested after demands for answers over ‘mystery smell’ in Tuen Mun lead to clashes with police supporters

  • At least 60 people taken into custody as police make arrests in residential buildings, shopping centre and restaurant
  • Officials have denied smell was tear gas and have been unable to identify source of substance residents said hurt their eyes and throats
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Karen Zhang  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 1:54pm, 31 Oct, 2019

A woman is detained by riot police after Wednesday night's unrest in Tuen Mun. Photo: Reuters
