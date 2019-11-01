Fencing at the plot of contentious land in Central harbourfront. Photo: Felix Wong
People’s Liberation Army will have final say on public access to Hong Kong waterfront site, authorities declare as concern group fails in rezoning bid to watchdog
- Debate centres on a 150-metre scenic strip along Central promenade, given to the military on June 29
- Civic group hits out at authorities, accusing them of changing their stance from a 2000 agreement
