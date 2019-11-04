Yau Fung-tai (left), a resident of the Home of Loving Faithfulness in Sheung Shui, with Gretchen Ryan, a trustee of the home. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Operation Santa Claus will help home for people with special needs to hire more staff, get new furniture
- Set up in 1965, Home of Loving Faithfulness has looked after 60 people over the years
- Home hopes to start social enterprise to equip residents with skills to find jobs
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
