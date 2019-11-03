Wai Chi-sing, managing director of the Urban Renewal Authority, says their main work is urban redevelopment and not handling housing policies. Photo: Edward Wong
Little chance of building subsidised housing in Hong Kong apart from starter homes, URA boss Wai Chi-sing says
- Focusing more on building subsidised homes for sale will hurt cash flow and slow down urban renewal, Wai Chi-sing says
- URA can rather help in planning for subsidised housing, he says
