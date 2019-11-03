Firefighters put out a fire on Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: police, fire services release joint statement on ‘misunderstanding’ that led to clash during crowd dispersal in Central on Saturday
- Statement says a ‘misunderstanding in the verbal communication’ led to the clash in which a firefighter was pushed and cornered by riot police
- Representatives from firemen’s unions hoped such incidents would not happen again in the future
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Firefighters put out a fire on Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station. Photo: Edmond So
A firefighter attends to the suspected attacker while others help those injured in the incident. Photo: Edmond So
Blood spilled over political differences in Hong Kong, with six hurt as knife-wielding man attacks family after argument
- Four injured by attacker – who is in turn savaged by an angry crowd – after argument over political issues. Another man hurt while protecting suspect
- Tensions flare after hundreds of Hongkongers heed online call to take to the streets on Sunday afternoon in unauthorised citywide protest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A firefighter attends to the suspected attacker while others help those injured in the incident. Photo: Edmond So