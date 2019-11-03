Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Firefighters put out a fire on Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station. Photo: Edmond So
Society

Hong Kong protests: police, fire services release joint statement on ‘misunderstanding’ that led to clash during crowd dispersal in Central on Saturday

  • Statement says a ‘misunderstanding in the verbal communication’ led to the clash in which a firefighter was pushed and cornered by riot police
  • Representatives from firemen’s unions hoped such incidents would not happen again in the future
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 11:21pm, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Firefighters put out a fire on Nathan Road near Mong Kok Police Station. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
A firefighter attends to the suspected attacker while others help those injured in the incident. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Blood spilled over political differences in Hong Kong, with six hurt as knife-wielding man attacks family after argument

  • Four injured by attacker – who is in turn savaged by an angry crowd – after argument over political issues. Another man hurt while protecting suspect
  • Tensions flare after hundreds of Hongkongers heed online call to take to the streets on Sunday afternoon in unauthorised citywide protest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Karen Zhang  

Martin Choi  

Linda Lew  

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 11:15pm, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A firefighter attends to the suspected attacker while others help those injured in the incident. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.