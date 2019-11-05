Kenneth Choi, second left, with Ng Hung, 76, Choi Muk-lam, 65, and Chan Kin-wai, 64, who work a thriving social enterprise that is part of Everbright Concern Action. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong social enterprise offers older residents flexible working, tackles food overproduction, with Operation Santa Claus support
- Food production line set up by charity is exceeding sales expectations, while offering ‘comfortable schedules’ for elderly staff
- The project is one of the beneficiaries of annual festive campaign jointly organised by the Post and RTHK
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Kenneth Choi, second left, with Ng Hung, 76, Choi Muk-lam, 65, and Chan Kin-wai, 64, who work a thriving social enterprise that is part of Everbright Concern Action. Photo: Jonathan Wong