Rolling Books founder James Chong Kwok-Tung and Dawning Leung. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong publisher adds audio and tactile elements to children’s books to make reading more fun for all
- Rolling Books is in the early stages of producing more tactile, multisensory books that help children of all capabilities follow and enjoy storylines
- It’s one of the beneficiaries of Operation Santa Claus, the year-end fundraising campaign, jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
