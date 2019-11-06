Channels

Rolling Books founder James Chong Kwok-Tung and Dawning Leung. Photo: May Tse
Society

Hong Kong publisher adds audio and tactile elements to children’s books to make reading more fun for all

  • Rolling Books is in the early stages of producing more tactile, multisensory books that help children of all capabilities follow and enjoy storylines
  • It’s one of the beneficiaries of Operation Santa Claus, the year-end fundraising campaign, jointly organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK
Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Updated: 10:01am, 6 Nov, 2019

Rolling Books founder James Chong Kwok-Tung and Dawning Leung. Photo: May Tse
