Alex Fong (left) crosses the finish line at Sandy Bay on Tuesday after swimming around Hong Kong Island. Photo: Nora Tam
Olympian and Canto-pop star Alex Fong swims 45km around Hong Kong Island, smashing unofficial record
- Fong, 39, who competed in 2000 Sydney Olympics, raises more than HK$7 million for local charity
- After 400 hours of training, he sets unofficial record for the 45km journey at 10 hours, 43 minutes and six seconds
Topic | Water sports
