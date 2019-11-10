Josephine Leung, executive director of the Hub Hong Kong in Sham Shui Po on Octber 9. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Underprivileged teens to receive empowerment programme at HUB Hong Kong to be funded by Operation Santa Claus
- Initiative for teens to be funded by annual fundraising campaign run by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK
- Project aims to help teens build self-confidence by recognising their talents and potential – funds to be used for new facilities and equipment
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Josephine Leung, executive director of the Hub Hong Kong in Sham Shui Po on Octber 9. Photo: Jonathan Wong