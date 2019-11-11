Filipino single mother Realizza Otarra (left front) on Sunday at the fifth migrant LGBT pride at Edinburgh Square in Central. Photo: Jonathan Wong
‘We are here, we are queer, we will never disappear’: Hong Kong’s LGBT migrants hold pride rally to push for better wages, rights and respect
- About 200 activists, mostly Filipino domestic helpers, from 14 LGBT and migrant rights’ groups gather at Edinburgh Place
- Rally held less than a week before Hong Kong’s annual LGBT pride parade, which is expected to draw thousands
Topic | LGBTI
