Dr William Lo, chairman of Junior Achievement Hong Kong (centre), alongside Principal Irene Lai Yuen-shan, and teacher To Kwok-kuen, with Primary Six pupils at Pat Heung Central Primary School, in Yuen Long. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Empowering Hong Kong’s children to be masters of their own futures
- Junior Achievement Hong Kong, backed by Operation Santa Claus, wants to teach the next generation to be business leaders of tomorrow
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Dr William Lo, chairman of Junior Achievement Hong Kong (centre), alongside Principal Irene Lai Yuen-shan, and teacher To Kwok-kuen, with Primary Six pupils at Pat Heung Central Primary School, in Yuen Long. Photo: K.Y. Cheng