Christine Fung, senior marketing and communications manager of the InspiringHK Sports Foundation, at Confucius Hall Secondary School on October 10. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s disadvantaged youth have access to sports photography programme funded by Operation Santa Claus
- InspiringHK Sports Foundation to use funding for cameras and professional trainers for its new ZoomIN Sports! project
- Two-year programme open to disabled youths, ethnic minority students and secondary school pupils with learning difficulties
