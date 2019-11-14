Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cherrie Hon with her son Yeung Tze-hei, who has juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Society

Charity project aims to help Hong Kong children with paediatric rheumatic diseases fly high

  • Run by the Hong Kong Paediatric Rheumatism Association, it will provide patients with medical aid and patient enrichment sessions
  • The project will receive funds from Operation Santa Claus
Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Updated: 10:00am, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cherrie Hon with her son Yeung Tze-hei, who has juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.