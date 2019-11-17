Chou Chiu-soon, owner of Po Fook cafe in Ngau Chi-wan Village. The Chou family have run the cafe for the past 55 years. Photo: Nora Tam
When a Kowloon squatter village goes: new homes for some, anxiety for others uncertain of right to compensation
- Only those who registered as squatters in 1982 are assured of compensation package
- Villagers who bought homes illegally or rent subdivided units worry they’ll get nothing
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
