Students protesting at Chinese University prepare for clashes with police. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: city crippled for third straight day as radicals torch tunnel tollbooths, take over roads in 10 districts and vandalise train stations
- City wakes up to more gridlock as Cross-Harbour Tunnel is barricaded as early as 6am, while roads are blocked and trains slowed down
- Actions continue throughout day and, at night, a flash mob appears at Cross-Harbour Tunnel tollbooths to set them on fire
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Beijing has again thrown its weight behind Hong Kong’s administration and its police force. Photo: AFP
‘Sliding into an abyss’: Beijing’s top office in Hong Kong urges stronger crackdown against unrest
- Agency calls for city’s administration and police to use all necessary measures to restore order
- It calls on the Hong Kong government to do everything in its power to end the turmoil and ‘arrest the criminals and severely punish their violent acts’
