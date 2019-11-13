Channels

Students protesting at Chinese University prepare for clashes with police. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: city crippled for third straight day as radicals torch tunnel tollbooths, take over roads in 10 districts and vandalise train stations

  • City wakes up to more gridlock as Cross-Harbour Tunnel is barricaded as early as 6am, while roads are blocked and trains slowed down
  • Actions continue throughout day and, at night, a flash mob appears at Cross-Harbour Tunnel tollbooths to set them on fire
Updated: 12:37am, 14 Nov, 2019

Beijing has again thrown its weight behind Hong Kong’s administration and its police force. Photo: AFP
‘Sliding into an abyss’: Beijing’s top office in Hong Kong urges stronger crackdown against unrest

  • Agency calls for city’s administration and police to use all necessary measures to restore order
  • It calls on the Hong Kong government to do everything in its power to end the turmoil and ‘arrest the criminals and severely punish their violent acts’
Updated: 12:27am, 14 Nov, 2019

