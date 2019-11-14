Hong Kong protests: tear gas fired as city begins fourth straight day of mayhem with radicals vowing to stick to new strategy of weekday disruptions
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong protests: tear gas fired as city begins fourth straight day of mayhem with radicals vowing to stick to new strategy of weekday disruptions
- Protesters block Cross Harbour tunnel, while Tolo Highway remains closed
- Classes at kindergartens, primary and secondary schools have been suspended for the day
Topic | Hong Kong protests
SUBSCRIBE TO BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.