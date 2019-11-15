Advertisement
Crowds gather on Pedder Street in Central at Friday lunchtime. Photo: Chris Lau
Hong Kong protests: lunchtime demonstrations extend across city with hundreds of people blocking roads
- Crowds out in Central, Tai Koo, Causeway Bay and Wong Chuk Hang
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong’s lunchtime protests expanded on Friday from the Central and Tai Koo business districts to more locations such as Causeway Bay and Wong Chuk Hang, with hundreds of participants at each spot and major roads again blocked.
At 12.30pm, the crowd which converged in Central set foot on Pedder Street, blocking two lanes and leaving one for traffic. It was led by a few masked men in suits, followed by a few protesters dressed in black who blocked all three lanes as chanted “five demands, not one less”.
In Tai Koo, a small crowd gathered in the square outside the One Island East office building and chanted “five demands, not one less”. They walked from Westlands Road, and blocked King’s Road.
In Wong Chuk Hang, protesters built a roadblock using construction barriers from a nearby work site, as hundreds marched along Wong Chuk Hang Road.
Protesters in Wong Chuk Hang dig up pavement bricks and set up a roadblock in the now familiar pattern, with two upright bricks and one horizontal one stacked on top.
A lunchtime march has also started up in Kwun Tong, with protesters taking up one lane along Kwun Tong Road.
Messages also circulated on LIHKG, the popular online platform, with activists calling for more protests in 11 places in Kowloon and the New Territories at 3.30pm. Those locations include Hung Hom, Kwun Tong, Fo Tan, Tai Po and Tuen Mun.