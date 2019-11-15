Hong Kong’s lunchtime protests expanded on Friday from the Central and Tai Koo business districts to more locations such as Causeway Bay and Wong Chuk Hang, with hundreds of participants at each spot and major roads again blocked.

At 12.30pm, the crowd which converged in Central set foot on Pedder Street, blocking two lanes and leaving one for traffic. It was led by a few masked men in suits, followed by a few protesters dressed in black who blocked all three lanes as chanted “five demands, not one less”.

In Tai Koo, a small crowd gathered in the square outside the One Island East office building and chanted “five demands, not one less”. They walked from Westlands Road, and blocked King’s Road.

In Wong Chuk Hang, protesters built a roadblock using construction barriers from a nearby work site, as hundreds marched along Wong Chuk Hang Road.