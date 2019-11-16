Workers clean up a section of Tolo Highway underneath No 2 Bridge near Chinese University. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: Tolo Highway reopens and residents remove barricades as uneasy calm hangs over city
- Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains blocked while people work to clear Pok Fu Lam Road of debris
- Government put on ferries for stranded Tai Po residents before major link road reopened
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Workers clean up a section of Tolo Highway underneath No 2 Bridge near Chinese University. Photo: Winson Wong
A car is set on fire at the end of No 2 Bridge at Chinese University before the protesters appear to retreat from the campus they have occupied for four days. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: peaceful Friday turns violent again as government issues warning to employees and university chiefs call for end to deadlock
- Heads of Hong Kong’s nine universities issue joint statement calling on both sides to end bitter conflict that has moved onto campuses around the city
- Government warns 180,000 employees they face immediate suspension if arrested while taking part in unlawful public activities
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A car is set on fire at the end of No 2 Bridge at Chinese University before the protesters appear to retreat from the campus they have occupied for four days. Photo: Edmond So