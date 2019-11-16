Channels

Workers clean up a section of Tolo Highway underneath No 2 Bridge near Chinese University. Photo: Winson Wong
Society

Hong Kong protests: Tolo Highway reopens and residents remove barricades as uneasy calm hangs over city

  • Cross-Harbour Tunnel remains blocked while people work to clear Pok Fu Lam Road of debris
  • Government put on ferries for stranded Tai Po residents before major link road reopened
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Simone McCarthy  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 1:59pm, 16 Nov, 2019

Workers clean up a section of Tolo Highway underneath No 2 Bridge near Chinese University. Photo: Winson Wong
A car is set on fire at the end of No 2 Bridge at Chinese University before the protesters appear to retreat from the campus they have occupied for four days. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong

Hong Kong protests: peaceful Friday turns violent again as government issues warning to employees and university chiefs call for end to deadlock

  • Heads of Hong Kong’s nine universities issue joint statement calling on both sides to end bitter conflict that has moved onto campuses around the city
  • Government warns 180,000 employees they face immediate suspension if arrested while taking part in unlawful public activities
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Gary Cheung  

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 10:16am, 16 Nov, 2019

A car is set on fire at the end of No 2 Bridge at Chinese University before the protesters appear to retreat from the campus they have occupied for four days. Photo: Edmond So
