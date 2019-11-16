Participants at the pride rally in Central. A march was banned by police. Photo: Felix Wong
Thousands show up for pride parade on LGBT rights in Hong Kong, as some wear masks and chant anti-government protest slogans
- Organisers say attendance halved from last year’s 12,000 because of political crisis and anti-mask law deterring many participants
- Police rejected march but allow rally in Central, citing safety issues
Topic | LGBTI
