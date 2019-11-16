Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Participants at the pride rally in Central. A march was banned by police. Photo: Felix Wong
Society

Thousands show up for pride parade on LGBT rights in Hong Kong, as some wear masks and chant anti-government protest slogans

  • Organisers say attendance halved from last year’s 12,000 because of political crisis and anti-mask law deterring many participants
  • Police rejected march but allow rally in Central, citing safety issues
Topic |   LGBTI
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 9:12pm, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Participants at the pride rally in Central. A march was banned by police. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.