Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police fired tear gas near the junction of Austin Road and Chatham Road South outside Polytechnic University. Photo: Winson Wong
Society

Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong protesters attack crowd trying to clear roadblocks near Polytechnic University

  • Around 100 people tried to clear barricades at intersection of Austin Road and Chatham Road South
  • Protesters rushed out and started throwing bricks forcing police to intervene
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Albert Han  

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 11:37am, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police fired tear gas near the junction of Austin Road and Chatham Road South outside Polytechnic University. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police fire tear gas at protesters on Science Museum Road outside Polytechnic University in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong protests: tension returns to city after peaceful Saturday with stand-off in Hung Hom

  • After five straight days of traffic disruption and chaos, city had enjoyed a relatively calm Saturday but familiar scenes return by night
  • Petrol bombs thrown from the roof of Polytechnic University while riot police respond with rounds of tear gas
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Simone McCarthy  

Tony Cheung  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 1:24am, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police fire tear gas at protesters on Science Museum Road outside Polytechnic University in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.