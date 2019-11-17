Police fired tear gas near the junction of Austin Road and Chatham Road South outside Polytechnic University. Photo: Winson Wong
Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong protesters attack crowd trying to clear roadblocks near Polytechnic University
- Around 100 people tried to clear barricades at intersection of Austin Road and Chatham Road South
- Protesters rushed out and started throwing bricks forcing police to intervene
Police fire tear gas at protesters on Science Museum Road outside Polytechnic University in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: tension returns to city after peaceful Saturday with stand-off in Hung Hom
- After five straight days of traffic disruption and chaos, city had enjoyed a relatively calm Saturday but familiar scenes return by night
- Petrol bombs thrown from the roof of Polytechnic University while riot police respond with rounds of tear gas
