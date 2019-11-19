The Mental Health Foundation’s Roni Heung (left), Dr Ting Sik-chuen and Stephen Wong in Central. Photo: Tory Ho
Sunrise hiking challenge aims to help young Hong Kong adults with mental health issues to experience journey from darkness to dawn
- Those joining Mental Health Foundation’s ‘Night to Light’ programme will trek up sunrise spots in Hong Kong and hold outdoor discussions
- Charity, which has set itself a goal of advancing mental wellness, will use funds raised to hire instructors and therapists, and buy hiking gear
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Josephine Leung, executive director of the Hub Hong Kong in Sham Shui Po on Octber 9. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Underprivileged teens to receive empowerment programme at HUB Hong Kong to be funded by Operation Santa Claus
- Initiative for teens to be funded by annual fundraising campaign run by the Post and public broadcaster RTHK
- Project aims to help teens build self-confidence by recognising their talents and potential – funds to be used for new facilities and equipment
