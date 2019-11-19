Jay Chou was expected to perform at Hong Kong Disneyland from December 6 to 8 and 13 to 15. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong concert of Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou postponed amid heightened violence in anti-government protests
- Reschedule comes days after cancellation of Clockenflap, the city’s biggest annual music and arts festival
- Further notice will be announced by the end of January, 2020, organiser Best Shine Entertainment says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
