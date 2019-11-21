Catherine Gurtin and Lia Ngatini of PathFinders at a workshop for female domestic workers in Tai Kok Tsui. Photo: Nora Tam
Charity aims to bridge the social welfare gap for children from Hong Kong’s migrant ethnic minority communities
- PathFinders is hosting a workshop in Tai Kok Tsui to help a dozen of new and expectant migrant mothers understand various health care services
- The charity plans to roll out more social welfare projects with funds provided by Operation Santa Claus
