Joshua Cortes, a business administration student at Baptist University, was at the fair to share his experiences. Photo: Kathleen Magramo
Scholarship fair shows ethnic-minority students where to get help, keep degree dream alive
- Zubin Foundation holds event to keep minority students on track to university
- Scholarship recipients raise awareness of where the help is, and how to get it
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
