The area in New Territories which has the largest brownfield cluster. Photo: Roy Issa
Lawmakers raise questions over relocation in Hong Kong government’s plan to redevelop brownfield sites in New Territories for public housing
- Quoting consultant, Permanent Secretary for development Bernadette Linn says 450 hectares of brownfield land in New Territories can be transformed for public housing
- But lawmakers across the board doubt whether proper resettlement packages will be given to the businesses existing at those sites
Topic | Hong Kong housing
