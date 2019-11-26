Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The area in New Territories which has the largest brownfield cluster. Photo: Roy Issa
Society

Lawmakers raise questions over relocation in Hong Kong government’s plan to redevelop brownfield sites in New Territories for public housing

  • Quoting consultant, Permanent Secretary for development Bernadette Linn says 450 hectares of brownfield land in New Territories can be transformed for public housing
  • But lawmakers across the board doubt whether proper resettlement packages will be given to the businesses existing at those sites
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 11:25pm, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The area in New Territories which has the largest brownfield cluster. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.