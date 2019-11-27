The report found that of the 23 public toilets built in the last three years, 16 did not have adequate sanitary fitments for women. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong doesn’t have enough public toilets for women, Audit Commission report finds
- According to government guidelines, for every one public toilet compartment for men, there should be two for women
- Other failings by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department include delays in fixing minor breakdowns and insufficient facilities at toilet hotspots
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
The report found that of the 23 public toilets built in the last three years, 16 did not have adequate sanitary fitments for women. Photo: Shutterstock