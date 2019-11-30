The Hong Kong Museum of Art in Tsim Sha Tsui was closed for four years for expansion and renovations. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong Museum of Art to reopen to public on Saturday after four years of expansion and renovations
- Museum was closed in August 2015 to increase exhibition space and upgrade facilities
- After renovation, it has 40 per cent more exhibition space and five new galleries
