Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Hong Kong Museum of Art in Tsim Sha Tsui was closed for four years for expansion and renovations. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Society

Hong Kong Museum of Art to reopen to public on Saturday after four years of expansion and renovations

  • Museum was closed in August 2015 to increase exhibition space and upgrade facilities
  • After renovation, it has 40 per cent more exhibition space and five new galleries
Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong Museum of Art in Tsim Sha Tsui was closed for four years for expansion and renovations. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.