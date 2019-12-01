Lai won Best Original Film Score at the Hong Kong Film Awards for his work on Rouge. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
- Born to a composer and a literary critic, he acted in films from age seven
- His songs for movies and TV programmes were where he made his mark, culminating with Best Original Film Score at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 1987
Topic | Chinese language cinema
Lai won Best Original Film Score at the Hong Kong Film Awards for his work on Rouge. Photo: SCMP Pictures