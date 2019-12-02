(Left to right) Jake Frith, nine, Aidan Yuen Tsz-long, eight, Luca Bonval, seven, Zachary Bonval, eight, at the Wing Ding Squash Tournament, Happy Valley. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Thor, Fred Flintstone and whoopee cushions star as Hong Kong Football Club hosts fancy dress squash tournament in support of Operation Santa Claus
- More than 180 players take part in annual event in which contestants shun sports clothing in favour of wacky outfits, raising HK$257,630 this year so far
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
(Left to right) Jake Frith, nine, Aidan Yuen Tsz-long, eight, Luca Bonval, seven, Zachary Bonval, eight, at the Wing Ding Squash Tournament, Happy Valley. Photo: Xiaomei Chen