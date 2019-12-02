Domestic helper Yuli Riswati was awarded the Taiwan Literature Award for Migrants for her writing in 2018. Photo: Handout
Immigration officials deport Indonesian domestic worker who covered Hong Kong protests as a citizen journalist and was arrested for overstay
- Yuli Riswati, 39, who worked in Hong Kong for about a decade, launched an Indonesian news portal in March, writing on migrant helpers and, later, protests
- A recipient of the Taiwan Literature Award for Migrants, Yuli was arrested for overstay in September after her visa expired in July
Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah says she has forgiven the police officer who caused her permanent injury. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: Indonesian journalist who lost her eye while covering action in Wan Chai keen to pursue case against police
- Veby Mega Indah accuses police of being slow to probe, refusing to name officer
- Police force denies protecting officer, says there are ‘legal points to be resolved’
