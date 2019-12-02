Channels

Domestic helper Yuli Riswati was awarded the Taiwan Literature Award for Migrants for her writing in 2018. Photo: Handout
Society

Immigration officials deport Indonesian domestic worker who covered Hong Kong protests as a citizen journalist and was arrested for overstay

  • Yuli Riswati, 39, who worked in Hong Kong for about a decade, launched an Indonesian news portal in March, writing on migrant helpers and, later, protests
  • A recipient of the Taiwan Literature Award for Migrants, Yuli was arrested for overstay in September after her visa expired in July
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Updated: 11:51pm, 2 Dec, 2019

Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah says she has forgiven the police officer who caused her permanent injury. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Indonesian journalist who lost her eye while covering action in Wan Chai keen to pursue case against police

  • Veby Mega Indah accuses police of being slow to probe, refusing to name officer
  • Police force denies protecting officer, says there are ‘legal points to be resolved’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 11:51pm, 2 Dec, 2019

