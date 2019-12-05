Children at The InspiringHK Sports Foundation, at an event hosted by Credit Suisse, West Kowloon. Photo: Edward Wong
Sports charity gets children moving in day of fun and games, in support of Operation Santa Claus
- Two dozen children spent a day playing games, doing yoga and meeting Santa in an event organised by InspiringHK Sports Foundation and hosted by Credit Suisse
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Children at The InspiringHK Sports Foundation, at an event hosted by Credit Suisse, West Kowloon. Photo: Edward Wong
Anita Lai, vice-president of communications and public affairs, Hong Kong Disneyland, with holiday postcards at Disneyland, Lantau Island. Photo: Tory Ho
Hong Kong Disneyland comes up with merchandise items to raise funds for Operation Santa Claus
- Four holiday wishes charity postcards featuring Disney characters, such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, are up for grabs at Disneyland
- Priced at HK$10, the charity cards will be available at the theme park until January 1, 2020
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Anita Lai, vice-president of communications and public affairs, Hong Kong Disneyland, with holiday postcards at Disneyland, Lantau Island. Photo: Tory Ho