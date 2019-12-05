Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Children at The InspiringHK Sports Foundation, at an event hosted by Credit Suisse, West Kowloon. Photo: Edward Wong
Society

Sports charity gets children moving in day of fun and games, in support of Operation Santa Claus

  • Two dozen children spent a day playing games, doing yoga and meeting Santa in an event organised by InspiringHK Sports Foundation and hosted by Credit Suisse
Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Updated: 10:15am, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Children at The InspiringHK Sports Foundation, at an event hosted by Credit Suisse, West Kowloon. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anita Lai, vice-president of communications and public affairs, Hong Kong Disneyland, with holiday postcards at Disneyland, Lantau Island. Photo: Tory Ho
Society

Hong Kong Disneyland comes up with merchandise items to raise funds for Operation Santa Claus

  • Four holiday wishes charity postcards featuring Disney characters, such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, are up for grabs at Disneyland
  • Priced at HK$10, the charity cards will be available at the theme park until January 1, 2020
Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Updated: 10:15am, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anita Lai, vice-president of communications and public affairs, Hong Kong Disneyland, with holiday postcards at Disneyland, Lantau Island. Photo: Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.