Cha Kwo Ling is somewhat run-down and quiet now, many residents having moved to public housing estates elsewhere. Photo: May Tse
Tranquillity descends on once-bustling Cha Kwo Ling, as Hakka villagers await news of changes to come
- A hub of granite quarry activity from the 19th century, village has seen fortunes change over the years
- Locals hope treasures will be saved, including Tin Hau temple, old school and dragon boat
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Cha Kwo Ling is somewhat run-down and quiet now, many residents having moved to public housing estates elsewhere. Photo: May Tse