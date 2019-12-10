The findings of Baptist University study shed light on how government should tailor policies for youngsters from different housing backgrounds. Photo: Reuters
Young adults in Hong Kong public housing less happy than their counterparts in private flats, new survey finds
- New study by Baptist University draws link between living conditions and state of mind among city’s young adults
Topic | Hong Kong housing
The findings of Baptist University study shed light on how government should tailor policies for youngsters from different housing backgrounds. Photo: Reuters
A sharp divide in personal beliefs has opened up along generations of Hongkongers, with youngsters saying freedoms are the most important core value, while their parents preferring social stability. Photo: Robert Ng
Survey reveals widening rift between generations of Hongkongers over anti-government protests
- Some 42 per cent of young Hongkongers surveyed frequently or occasionally argued with their parents over past few months, ‘current affairs’ being the major provocation
- Youngsters ranked freedoms as the most important core value, while their parents considered social stability above all
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A sharp divide in personal beliefs has opened up along generations of Hongkongers, with youngsters saying freedoms are the most important core value, while their parents preferring social stability. Photo: Robert Ng