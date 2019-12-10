Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The findings of Baptist University study shed light on how government should tailor policies for youngsters from different housing backgrounds. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Society

Young adults in Hong Kong public housing less happy than their counterparts in private flats, new survey finds

  • New study by Baptist University draws link between living conditions and state of mind among city’s young adults
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 7:40am, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The findings of Baptist University study shed light on how government should tailor policies for youngsters from different housing backgrounds. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A sharp divide in personal beliefs has opened up along generations of Hongkongers, with youngsters saying freedoms are the most important core value, while their parents preferring social stability. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Survey reveals widening rift between generations of Hongkongers over anti-government protests

  • Some 42 per cent of young Hongkongers surveyed frequently or occasionally argued with their parents over past few months, ‘current affairs’ being the major provocation
  • Youngsters ranked freedoms as the most important core value, while their parents considered social stability above all
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 11:43pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A sharp divide in personal beliefs has opened up along generations of Hongkongers, with youngsters saying freedoms are the most important core value, while their parents preferring social stability. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.