Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A survey by Baptist University shows the North district to be the happiest of Hong Kong’s all districts. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Even the happiest places in Hong Kong have their problems

  • Baptist University survey suggests North district ranks highest on the city’s happiness scale, but social workers and youth groups disagree
  • Locals point to conflict with neighbouring Shenzhen area which lies just across the border in mainland China
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
SCMP

Elizabeth Cheung  

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 8:30am, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A survey by Baptist University shows the North district to be the happiest of Hong Kong’s all districts. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.