Dilapidated staff quarters of the old Dairy Farm on Pok Fu Lam Road. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

British-era paddock with links to Hong Kong’s first dairy in Pok Fu Lam faces survival threat from government’s public housing plan

  • Paddock is a Grade-III enlisted structure, which means it has ‘some’ heritage merits and its preservation is ‘desirable’
  • Civil Engineering and Development Department says construction next to the structure cannot be avoided but it will consider measures to protect it
Topic |   Old Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 8:32am, 10 Dec, 2019

