About 130 employees of Dah Sing Bank and 24 children took part in the basketball challenge on December 7. Photo: Edmond So
Bank employees score baskets to raise money for those in need, part of Operation Santa Claus
- About 130 workers of Dah Sing Bank take part in a charity basketball event in Causeway Bay to help the needy, as part of Operation Santa Claus charity campaign
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
About 130 employees of Dah Sing Bank and 24 children took part in the basketball challenge on December 7. Photo: Edmond So