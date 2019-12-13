A Christmas party on Wednesday held by Segantii Capital Management. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong children get early Christmas thanks to the HUB Hong Kong, Segantii Capital and Operation Santa Claus
- The youngsters, between six and 12 years old, were bought together by the HUB Hong Kong, a local charity that helps young people
- Operation Santa Claus is the annual fundraising drive organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK
A Christmas party on Wednesday held by Segantii Capital Management. Photo: David Wong