A Christmas party on Wednesday held by Segantii Capital Management. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong children get early Christmas thanks to the HUB Hong Kong, Segantii Capital and Operation Santa Claus

  • The youngsters, between six and 12 years old, were bought together by the HUB Hong Kong, a local charity that helps young people
  • Operation Santa Claus is the annual fundraising drive organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK
Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee  

Updated: 10:15am, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Christmas party on Wednesday held by Segantii Capital Management. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.