The number of Hongkongers living below the poverty line hit a 10-year high in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
One in five Hongkongers living below the poverty line in 2018

  • Following policy interventions, the number dropped from 1.4 million to just over 1 million but still remained higher than 2017 figure
  • Number of people below poverty line highest in a decade
Elizabeth Cheung  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 7:07pm, 13 Dec, 2019

Traffic lights at Sai Wan Ho have been out of service in recent months because of damage and vandalism by anti-government protesters. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s homeless, disabled and elderly – and the NGOs that help them – hit hard by protest crisis

  • Survey released last week found that 80 per cent of the 103 local charities interviewed had recorded a loss since June
  • Social workers say protest damage makes life more difficult and dangerous for Hong Kong’s disadvantaged
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 9:18pm, 8 Dec, 2019

