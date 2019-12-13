The number of Hongkongers living below the poverty line hit a 10-year high in 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
One in five Hongkongers living below the poverty line in 2018
- Following policy interventions, the number dropped from 1.4 million to just over 1 million but still remained higher than 2017 figure
- Number of people below poverty line highest in a decade
Topic | Poverty
Traffic lights at Sai Wan Ho have been out of service in recent months because of damage and vandalism by anti-government protesters. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s homeless, disabled and elderly – and the NGOs that help them – hit hard by protest crisis
- Survey released last week found that 80 per cent of the 103 local charities interviewed had recorded a loss since June
- Social workers say protest damage makes life more difficult and dangerous for Hong Kong’s disadvantaged
Topic | Hong Kong protests
